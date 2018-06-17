Funeral arrangements announced for two slain Wyandotte County sheriff's deputies

Funeral arrangements have been announced for two Wyandotte County sheriff's deputies who were killed in shooting Friday while transporting a prisoner for a court hearing.
A visitation for Deputy Theresa King will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Jack Reardon Civic Center, 500 Minnesota Avenue, in Kansas City, Kan.
The next day, on Thursday, a joint funeral will be held for King, 44, and Deputy Patrick Rohrer, 35. The funeral will be held at 9 a.m. at Children's Mercy Park, 1 Sporting Way, in Kansas City, Kan.
The Kansas City, Kan., Police Department announced the funeral arrangements Sunday. No visitation is planned for Rohrer, according to the Police Department.
King and Rohrer were fatally shot about 11:15 a.m. Friday while transporting a prisoner near the Wyandotte County Courthouse.
The shooting occurred in a secured parking area outside the Wyandotte County Correctional and Court Services building. Kansas City, Kan., police continue to investigate the shooting, but have said that an inmate may have gotten one of the deputies' guns and began shooting.
Rohrer died Friday and King died from her injuries shortly after midnight on Saturday.
Rohrer and King became the third and fourth law enforcement officers in Wyandotte County to be killed in the line of duty since 2016.
