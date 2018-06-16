Second Wyandotte County sheriff's deputy dies overnight from downtown KCK shooting

Theresa King, a 44-year-old Wyandotte County sheriff's deputy, died shortly after midnight on Saturday from injuries sustained in a shooting as she transported an inmate in Kansas City, Kan., police announced.

King fought for her life at the University of Kansas Hospital where she was taken after she and a colleague, deputy Patrick Rohrer, were shot outside the Wyandotte County Correctional and Court Services building on Friday morning. Rohrer, 35, died Friday.

Rohrer and King became the third and fourth law enforcement officers in Wyandotte County to be killed in the line of duty since 2016.

Kansas City, Kan., police continue to investigate the shooting, but have said initially that an inmate may have gotten ahold of one of the deputies' guns and began shooting in a secured parking area on the west side of the court services building.

Rohrer and King were transporting the inmate for a court hearing at the building, which is across the street to the north of the Wyandotte County jail.

KCK officials have not officially disclosed the identity of the inmate, but sources have told The Star and other media have reported that Antoine Fielder, 30, is believed to be the suspect. He was scheduled for a court hearing on Friday morning ahead of a July 30 trial for a robbery charge, according to online booking records.

Fielder also faces murder charges in Jackson County. He had been tried twice for the 2015 shooting of an Overland Park woman, but two Wyandotte County juries could not reach a verdict and Fielder was released from jail last fall. He was arrested again on Jan. 3 in KCK on suspicion of a number of criminal charges.

The inmate was also shot in Friday's incident and transported to receive medial care. There was no word on Saturday on his condition.

Wyandotte County officials said inmates are usually handcuffed and shackled as they are transported from the Wyandotte County Justice Complex to the court services building. Most defendants have hearings at the Wyandotte County Courthouse, which is connected to the jail as part of the Wyandotte County Justice Complex.

The court services building, which was previously the federal courthouse in KCK, houses community corrections, the jury clerk, juvenile courts and two adult criminal courts.

Friday's shooting happened shortly before 11:17 a.m. It became a chaotic scene in downtown KCK as police restricted access to several blocks around the courthouse.

Officials had planned a Saturday morning press conference.



