'You could see bullets flying': Video, witness depict downtown KC police shooting

A day after Kansas City police shot and killed two men downtown, few details have been released.
The men were identified on Friday as Robert A. White, 34, and Timothy D. Mosley, 33. And police said they recovered a gun "from one of the deceased men."
As for the circumstances that led to the shooting, a witness account and a video of the incident shed more light. But questions remain about why the apparently unarmed man was shot.
Matthew Sinno, who is visiting Kansas City for work, was in his hotel room in the east building of the Marriott hotel Thursday when he saw the two men fighting below in Barney Allis Plaza.
In an interview with The Star on Friday, he said he saw one man "pistol-whipping the other" and then putting the weapon in his waistband. The men then separated only to tussle again, with one man dragging the other from a golf cart and kicking him.
Police have said the men were fighting over the golf cart.
About seven or eight minutes elapsed before officers arrived on scene, Sinno said.
In a video shot from the Marriott, three officers are seen running with their weapons drawn toward the two men, who are obscured by trees, and then firing several shots. The officers fire within 10 seconds of arriving and after what appears to be a brief exchange with the men.
Bullets can be seen kicking up dust, including one that hits toward the west end of the area. The officers appear to be within 15 feet of the men when they fire, according to the video.
"You could see bullets flying," Sinno said. He also heard the officers yelling, "Hands up! Drop your weapon!"
Other than the officers and suspects, the plaza was empty, Sinno said.
Kansas City police spokesman Capt. Lionel Colón did not respond to a question Friday about what the unarmed man was doing that elicited lethal force when officers arrived. He also did not specify which man had the gun.
Friday morning, the public square was largely empty with the exception of a bio-hazard team working the site of the shooting, in the northwest part of the park.
The team was wiping down a table and chairs and shoveling away the upper portion of the dirt and gravel ground surface.
An assistant with the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office was on the scene Friday and will conduct an investigation into the shooting.
The incident was the second officer-involved shooting on Thursday in Kansas City. Police also killed a woman wielding a sword in the Northland.
The police investigation of the downtown shooting and the one in the Northland will be handled internally by Kansas City police, Police Chief Rick Smith said Thursday.
Kansas City police on Friday also identified the woman killed in the Northland as Ashley D. Fulkerson.
The Star's Matt Campbell contributed to this story.
