In second Kansas City police shooting of the day, police kill two in busy downtown

A Kansas City police shooting left two dead Thursday afternoon at busy Barney Allis Plaza in downtown Kansas City, just an hour after officers shot and killed a woman in the Northland.
The second police shooting happened outside in the open plaza area, near 12th and Wyandotte Streets outside the Kansas City Convention Center.
About 5 p.m., police blocked off an area around Barney Allis Plaza.
Kansas City police spokesman Capt. Lionel Colón confirmed the incident was an officer-involved shooting.
The incident started with two men fighting over a golf cart and a gun, Colón said. Soon after, officers arrived on scene and "were faced with a situation of lethal force," he said.
As a result, both men were killed, he said.
The shooting occurred in the open in the plaza, Colón said.
Inside the convention center, hundreds of professors and teachers were warned over the PA system of an “active shooter” and were evacuated to the basement. The convention center was filled with teachers grading Advanced Placement tests.
This was the second officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in Kansas City.
Just an hour earlier, Kansas City police in a Northland neighborhood shot and killed a woman who reportedly had been armed with a sword during a two-hour standoff with police. That shooting occurred about 4 p.m. at a home in the 3800 block of North Jackson.
Investigations into both officer-involved shootings are underway.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
