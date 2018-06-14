'Shots fired ... party is down': Police shoot woman possibly armed with sword in KC

Two hours into a standoff with a woman possibly armed with a sword, two police officers on Thursday afternoon fired shots and an officer radioed, "party is down."
Shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, an officer radioed to dispatch that there had been an "officer-involved shooting" in Kansas City.
"Shots fired ... party is down," the officer said.
More than a dozen police had responded around 2 p.m. to the 3800 block of N. Jackson, a residential neighborhood. A woman possibly bearing a sword had left a residence and was barricaded in a garage.
"Tactical officers have secured the area to ensure her ability to go mobile has been eliminated," a Kansas City police spokesman said at 3:53 p.m. "Negotiators are on scene attempting to make contact with the female."
A nearby "daycare/school" was placed on lockdown. The Chouteau and Parvin KinderCare is in the area.
But about 10 minutes after the spokesman's email, shots could be heard on scene.
"Appears to be a 10-42," said an officer on the radio, a call that signifies an "end of watch."
An officer also said the woman was "right outside the garage door."
"Two officers discharged," an officer said.
An ambulance responded to the scene but didn't appear to tend to any victim.
Earlier, police spoke to each other over the radio about whether the woman was possibly the homeowner's daughter. But they determined she wasn't, as the daughter was out of the area.
"Make sure we've got personnel there. She's not going to escape out of the hole we create," an officer said as they discussed battering into the structure where the woman was.
"We've got 15 guys there so she's not going to," another officer responded.
Comments