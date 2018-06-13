Two charged in death of man in Northland apartment

Clay County authorities have charged a man and a teenager in the May 24 shooting death of another man in a Kansas City, North, apartment.

Marcus Maddox, 26, and Frederick Harrold, 17, both of Kansas City, were charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 23-year-old My'Keon Jerome Wilson-Sanders Sr.





Officers were called to the 8000 block of North Thomas Meyers Drive about 8 p.m. on a reported shooting and found Wilson-Sanders dead in the apartment building.

Maddox and Harrold told police that Wilson-Sanders was part of a plan devised a month earlier to rob a man at the apartment of marijuana and cash, according to court documents.

Wilson-Sanders was shot during the attempted robbery, according to court records.





Several residents reported hearing a volley of gunshots and several men racing from the scene.

Maddox and Harrold are each being held on $1 million bond.





On Wednesday, Harrold pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 26.

Maddox's arraignment hearing is set for Thursday afternoon.

According to his obituary, Wilson-Sanders attended Park Hill High School where he participated in track, basketball, baseball, football and the debate team.

Wilson-Sanders worked in food service and married Tiarra Sanders on April 17, 2017. The couple had two children. Wilson-Sanders was planning to enlist in the United States Army, according to the obituary.