Woman found shot to death in KCK was days away from her 24th birthday

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

June 05, 2018 03:33 PM

The woman who was found fatally shot inside a vehicle in Kansas City, Kan., over the weekend was identified as Jocelyn Ybarra.

Ybarra, a Kansas City, Kan., resident, would have turned 24 years old on Monday.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting found her body inside a vehicle in the 1900 bock of North 41st Terrace, which is near Parallel Parkway and Interstate 635.

A neighbor reported the shooting, who said she heard a scream followed by at least two gunshots.

The vehicle rolled downhill through the neighborhood and came to rest in a driveway, where it was found still running with three doors left open.

Police used a police dog to search the area for possible assailants, but the dog lost the scent.

Police said the investigation remains under investigation and asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 (TIPS).

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

