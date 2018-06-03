Police were investigating a fatal shooting late Saturday, June 2, 2018, that left a woman in her 20s dead. Police found the body of the woman about 11 p.m. inside a vehicle near Parallel Parkway and Interstate 635 in Kansas City, Kan. This Google Maps Street View of the area is from July 2011.
Crime

Woman in her 20s found fatally shot inside vehicle in KCK

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

June 03, 2018 08:30 AM

Police were investigating a fatal shooting in Kansas City, Kan., late Saturday that left a woman in her 20s dead.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting found the woman's body about 11 p.m. inside a vehicle in the 1900 bock of North 41st Terrace, which is near Parallel Parkway and Interstate 635.

A police dog was brought in to track the possible assailants, but the dog lost the scent, according to Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler on Twitter.

The name of the woman was not being released until police could identify her and notify family.

Police did not release information on possible suspects.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 (TIPS).

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

