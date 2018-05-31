Only 5 feet from his front door, he was killed by a bullet. His mom, relatives, mourn

The night before he was killed, a Grandview teenager slept in his mother's room, on her floor.
Earlier, the 16-year-old had returned home late after spending an evening with his girlfriend. He saw his mother crying, apologized for worrying her and told her he loved her. And then, without announcing it, he lay down on the floor near her, to comfort by proximity.
The next day, Tyson White was shot in the back about 5 feet from his front door at the Arbors of Grandview apartment complex, the family said. The bullet pierced his heart.
Now his mother, Talisha White, can't sleep.
"Sometimes when I try to go to sleep, I wake up and I think I'm hearing his voice," White said Thursday, adding she hears him say, "Mama, I love you."
Tyson attended Hickman Mills High School, where he played football. Talisha White said he was a versatile athlete who played multiple positions. She attended all of the sophomore's games.
In September, Tyson was hired at an Arby's in Grandview.
"He was like, 'Mama, I'm going to get us a car,'" White said.
Grandview police and detectives from other agencies are investigating the shooting in the residential neighborhood.
Someone in a car with tinted windows confronted Tyson in the driveway, rolled down a window and fired a single shot at him, a neighbor said. The neighbor ran to help Tyson, but it was clear the teen was mortally wounded, he said.
Residents in the apartment complex say the buildings are equipped with security cameras, and they hoped video might help bring justice for Tyson's family.
April White, Tyson's aunt, is devastated.
When she heard the news, she said, "I felt like I had died."
Tameisha White, another aunt, said her nephew was like a younger brother.
"He was just a loveable kid," she said. "He taught me how to throw my first football."
And she recalled how Tyson would joke around with her children, always making them laugh.
The family is planning to release balloons Saturday in memory of Tyson, outside his apartment where he died.
Initially, Nashville-based Freeman Webb, which manages the Arbors complex, told the Whites they couldn't hold the memorial at the complex, saying large crowds were not allowed on the grounds.
The family was distraught Thursday as they mulled holding the memorial elsewhere, but a property manager told The Star that the family's request had since been approved.
"It's meaningful because he lost his life there," said April White.
Talisha White plans to visit a tattoo parlor before the balloon release. She'll have her son's face inked onto her right arm, the same one where his name is already imprinted.
"He's in heaven now," she said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
