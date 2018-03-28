Schlitterbahn co-owner to ask Texas court today for bond in water slide murder case

A court hearing is scheduled Wednesday in Texas for the co-owner of the Schlitterbahn water park charged with second-degree murder in the water slide death of Caleb Schwab.
Jeff Henry is being held without bond in Cameron County, Texas, where he was arrested Monday on charges filed in Wyandotte County.
Henry's attorneys in Texas have requested a hearing for Wednesday afternoon to ask a judge to set a bond, according to his Kansas City-area attorney, Carl Cornwell.
Henry is one of three individuals and two corporations indicted on charges related to the 2016 death of the 10-year-old Olathe boy on the Verruckt water slide.
Verruckt designer John Schooley and Henry & Sons Construction also are charged with second-degree murder in Caleb's death.
Tyler Miles, who was operations manager of the water park, and the Schlitterbahn company are charged with involuntary manslaughter.
All five defendants are also charged with multiple counts of aggravated battery and aggravated endangerment of a child for injuries suffered by riders on the slide, according to the allegations.
