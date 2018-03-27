Jeff Henry, John Schooley charged with second degree murder in Verruckt case

The Kansas Attorney General on Tuesday unsealed a new indictment on the Schlitterbahn case, this time charging Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry and Verruckt designer John Schooley with second degree murder.
Also charged is Henry & Sons Construction Company, a contractor controlled by Henry.
They also face charges of aggravated endangerment of a child and aggravated battery.
The indictment accuses the three of “unlawfully, feloniously and recklessly” killing 10-year-old Caleb Schwab, who died riding Verruckt in Kansas City, Kan., in 2016.
These are more serious charges than those filed last Friday against Tyler Austin Miles, a former director of operations for Schlitterbahn in Kansas City, Kan., who was charged with involuntary manslaughter, along with several counts of aggravated endangerment of a child, aggravated battery and interfering with law enforcement.
Penalties for second degree murder in Kansas carry potential prison sentences ranging from nine to 41 years in prison.
The allegations against Henry and Schooley are substantially the same as those relased during the first indictment last Friday. It accuses Henry and Schooley of designing Verruckt to impress television show producers while ignoring industry safety standards and concerns raised from others involved in building the water slide about safety issues.
