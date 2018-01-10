Prosecutors believe 52-year-old KC man committed city’s first homicide of 2018

A Kansas City man is accused of murder and other charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man found dead Thursday evening inside of a car parked along U.S. 40 and Manchester Trafficway.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker charged Aasim I. Karim, 52, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Thomas J. Rice III, the first homicide victim of 2018 in Kansas City.
According to court records, Rice was found outside the driver’s door of his vehicle on the road near U.S. 40 and Manchester in Kansas City. He had been shot and a spent shell was found nearby.
Witnesses told police one of Rice’s neighbors had been firing a handgun in his yard. They also described the man’s vehicle.
Court records indicate police also learned that Karim had been inquiring about Rice’s whereabouts the day before the homicide.
A witness also told police Karim recently threatened to shoot Rice.
Video surveillance of the crime scene showed the victim’s vehicle followed by a vehicle known to be driven by Karim.
Police found shell casings from the same firearm used at the crime scene during a search of Karim’s home.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000.
Rice was the city’s first homicide victim of 2018. There were 150 homicides reported in 2017.
Police asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
