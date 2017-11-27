Police identify two Independence men killed in shooting at Hawthorne Place Apartments

Independence police on Monday released the names of two men killed in a shooting over the weekend at the Hawthorne Place Apartments.
The victims were identified as Bradley S. Sartain II, 18, and Ernesto A. Delahoz, 20, both of Independence.
Both men were found dead shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Peck Court. Police had been called to the apartment complex for a reported shooting.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Sartain’s funeral expenses. He had recently graduated from Truman High School, according to family member Julia Foster.
Sartain left behind three brothers, three sisters and parents who are still in shock, Foster said. The family doesn’t know what led up to the shooting. All they know, Foster said, is that Sartain was at the apartment complex with a friend, and that his car went missing after the shooting. It was later found in an alley.
“Bradley was a country boy — happy-go-lucky,” Foster said. “He loved big trucks, like to go mudding, liked to do burnouts. That was Bradley. He was a smart kid.”
Delahoz was the father of 7-month-old daughter, according to a GoFundMe page set up by the child’s mother. The family is trying to raise money to pay for the funeral.
“We were nowhere near prepared for the heartache we have endured, nobody was prepared or thought they would have to pay for a funeral,” the post reads, in part. “My daughter will grow up without a father. We weren’t ready.”
Police said a homicide investigation into the shooting continues and asked anyone with information to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477, the Independence police tips line at 816-325-7777 or send email to leads@indepmo.org.
The complex was the scene of another deadly shooting two months ago. In September, 17-year-old Antonio Stocker III was charged in the shooting death of 46-year-old Elud Hernandez.
