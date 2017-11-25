Crime

Independence police respond to report of shooting, find two dead at Hawthorne Place Apartments　

By Judy L. Thomas

Independence police responding to a report of a shooting at Hawthorne Place Apartments in Independence early Saturday found two dead victims.

Police were called to the 600 block of North Peck Court at 12:38 a.m., according to spokesman John Syme. The investigation is ongoing, he said, and additional information will be released when it becomes available.

The complex was the scene of another deadly shooting two months ago. In September, 17-year-old Antonio Stocker III was charged in the shooting death of 46-year-old Elud Hernandez, who died in what witnesses described as a volley of gunshots that started after a loud argument between a man and a woman outside the apartment complex at Dover Drive and Peck Court. A woman was injured in the shooting.

Stocker was charged with one count each of second-degree murder and first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. He allegedly tossed clothing and a gun into a creek bed after the shooting.

