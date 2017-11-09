Van owner not a suspect in Brookside death. But people ‘look at me like I’m a murderer’

More Videos 1:14 David Jungerman talks about location of his van on day of Brookside fatal shooting Pause 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 0:34 Watch: Woman without pants crashes near fire, attempts to flee the scene 3:32 Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:19 Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 0:29 Kansas City has had three homicides in the past 24 hours 1:12 FBI's nationwide underage sex sting nets 120 arrests, including 10 in the Kansas City metro 1:51 Mother of Kara Kopetsky talks about identification of her daughter's remains 4:00 Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

David Jungerman talks about location of his van on day of Brookside fatal shooting Police said Thursday that Jungerman was not a suspect in the fatal shooting of Tom Pickert. Police said Thursday that Jungerman was not a suspect in the fatal shooting of Tom Pickert. Jill Toyoshiba, Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star

Police said Thursday that Jungerman was not a suspect in the fatal shooting of Tom Pickert. Jill Toyoshiba, Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star