‘He laughs at fear’ — friends, opponents alike praise slain Kansas City lawyer

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home A man sitting on his front porch was gunned down Wednesday morning in the 200 block of West 66th Terrace in Brookside. Police responded to the scene just after 8 a.m. after the victim's spouse found her husband. A man sitting on his front porch was gunned down Wednesday morning in the 200 block of West 66th Terrace in Brookside. Police responded to the scene just after 8 a.m. after the victim's spouse found her husband. Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star

