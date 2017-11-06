Man killed on KCK street was a father, and a ‘jokester’

A surge of “senseless violence” has devastated the family of a 25-year-old man who was found shot to death in the street of a northeast Kansas City, Kan., neighborhood Sunday morning.
Family described Antoinne Jones as a “sweet-hearted young man,” and a loving father of a 3-year-old son.
“Kansas City has all this senseless violence,” said Jones’ aunt, Myra Wallace. “How did it all come to this? What led up to this? It’s just a shock to all of us.”
Jones was killed in the early morning Sunday in the 2600 block of North 21st Street. Police had responded to a call on an unknown situation about 4:30 a.m. and found Jones dead in the street.
Family for Jones has set up a GoFundMe.com page in his name to raise money for funeral costs.
Jones “could definitely keep you smiling,” Wallace said. “He was a jokester. He was always smiling.”
Jones’ death is the 32nd homicide in Kansas City, Kan., in 2017. Kansas City has suffered 124 killings this year.
“We are devastated,” Wallace said. “I wish police or whoever can get to the bottom of this.”
Police are investigating the shooting and anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
