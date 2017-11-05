Police investigate homicide after man’s body found in northeast Kansas City, Kan., street

Police are investigating a homicide Sunday morning after a man was found shot to death in a northeast Kansas City, Kan., street.
Kansas City Police Chief Terry Zeigler said via twitter shortly before 5 a.m. that the homicide investigation was underway in the 2600 block of North 21st Street, which is near Klamm Park in northeast Kansas City, Kan.,
Officers working a homicide in the 2600 block of N. 21st Street. No details at this time.— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) November 5, 2017
A homeowner found the man after hearing what was though to be a car door slam, according to KSHB TV.
Further details were not available.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments