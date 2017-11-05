Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death in a northeast Kansas City, Kan., street.
Police investigate homicide after man’s body found in northeast Kansas City, Kan., street

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

November 05, 2017 7:56 AM

Police are investigating a homicide Sunday morning after a man was found shot to death in a northeast Kansas City, Kan., street.

Kansas City Police Chief Terry Zeigler said via twitter shortly before 5 a.m. that the homicide investigation was underway in the 2600 block of North 21st Street, which is near Klamm Park in northeast Kansas City, Kan.,

A homeowner found the man after hearing what was though to be a car door slam, according to KSHB TV.

Further details were not available.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

