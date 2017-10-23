Tam Henry Holmes
Crime

Serial Kansas City bank robber pleads guilty to four hold-ups

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

October 23, 2017 2:32 PM

A 57-year-old man admitted Monday that he robbed four Kansas City area banks — including three during the same month earlier this year.

Tam Henry Holmes pleaded guilty in federal court to four counts of bank robbery.

The four hold-ups occurred in Kansas City, Independence and Liberty.

The last robbery occurred on April 15, and Holmes was arrested the next day outside the Argosy Casino in Riverside after a police officer saw a car that had been reported stolen.

The April 15 robbery occurred at the First Federal Bank of Kansas City, 3500 Noland Road, in Independence.

According to court documents, Holmes handed a not to a teller that read, “Give me all the money, hurry up, or I will hurt you.”

On April 3, Holmes robbed the Greater Kansas City Public Safety Credit Union at 19341 East U.S. 40 in Independence.

In that case, he used a note that read, “This is a robbery. Don’t pull any dye packs, bail or alarms. I know where you live,” according to the documents.

On April 1, the Bank of the West at 850 S. Missouri 291 in Liberty was robbed by Holmes, who showed a note to a teller that read, “This is a robbery, give me all your large bills.”

The first robbery occurred Nov. 16 at the Central Bank of Kansas City, 2301 Independence Ave.

According to court documents, Holmes walked up to a teller and said, “700.”

He then repeated the number, and the teller realized it was a robbery and he wanted $700, according to the documents.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

