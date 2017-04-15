Crime

April 15, 2017 2:19 PM

Man flees on foot after robbing bank on Noland Road in Independence

Authorities are searching for a man who robbed an Independence bank and then fled on foot Saturday morning.

The robbery occurred about 10:45 a.m. when a man entered First Federal Bank at 3500 Noland Road and displayed a threatening demand note, according to Matthew J. McPhillips, an FBI supervisory special agent.

The suspect left the building and headed east on Noland Road, authorities said. He was described as white and 55 to 60 years old with a thin build. He wore a dark jacket and dark baseball cap.

No one was injured in the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City FBI office at 916-512-8200.

