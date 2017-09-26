Man killed last week on Troost had been charged in church greeter shooting in May

A man found fatally shot last week in front of a Troost Avenue apartment building has been identified as a 30-year-old father of 12 who was born and raised in Kansas City.
Orlando Gentry was found shot on Sept. 19 in front of an apartment building on the east side of East 50th Street and Troost. His 12-year-old stepson had called police to report the shooting about 10 p.m. that night. Kansas City police released Gentry’s name Tuesday.
Gentry had been charged earlier this year with shooting a church greeter during an altercation at a south Kansas City church. The case was still pending when Gentry was killed.
Gentry was the second-oldest of seven siblings, all born and raised in Kansas City, according to his brother Reaco Gentry.
He had recently been working for a temp service, his brother said.
“He was a lot of things: funny, loving, caring,” Reaco Gentry said. “He was most definitely a family person.”
In May, Gentry had been accused of firing a gun several times into the House of Refuge church, 10816 Hillcrest Road. Prosecutors said Gentry entered the church on a Sunday, got into an altercation with church members and fired multiple times.
One of the bullets grazed a greeter in the head. The greeter then fell through a window into the sanctuary. He was treated at a hospital for injuries that were described as not life-threatening.
A short time before the House of Refuge incident, Gentry had appeared on local television where he was called a good Samaritan for helping pull a car off of a man who had been pinned underneath it.
Reaco Gentry said he hoped someone would come forward with information about who killed his brother.
Police took a person of interest into custody near the scene, but no charges have been filed in Gentry’s killing.
Police urged anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline 816-474-8477.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments