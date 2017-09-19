Police in Kansas City were investigating the city’s latest homicide after a 12-year-old called authorities Tuesday to tell them the child’s stepfather had been shot.
Crime

Suspect in custody after 12-year-old tells police stepfather was fatally shot in KC

By Toriano Porter

September 19, 2017 11:07 PM

Police in Kansas City were investigating the city’s latest homicide after a 12-year-old called authorities Tuesday to tell them the child’s stepfather had been shot.

The shooting was reported about 10:10 p.m. at the Troostwood Townhomes in the 5200 block of Troost.

The victim was found outside in front of an apartment on the east side of East 50th Street and Troost.

According to police scanner traffic, a 12-year-old boy reported the shooting. Shortly thereafter, a neighbor called police to tell them they heard two or three shots around the same time.

The victim was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later, police said.

According to authorities, the suspect was last seen leaving the scene going north on foot. UMKC campus police then received a suspicious person call in a parking area near East 52nd Street and Rockhill Road.

The person was taken into custody and turned over to police in Kansas City as a person of interest in the homicide.

No charges have been filed in the case, police said Wednesday.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

