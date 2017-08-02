Wife who died in Olathe murder-suicide had filed for divorce

When she filed for divorce June 1, Amy Shaffer Mabion cited incompatibility with her husband of almost 11 years, Philip Mabion.

But in his response filed June 27, Philip Mabion denied that they were incompatible.

And in social media postings, friends of the couple say that despite the divorce petition, they were continuing to live together and had recently gone on vacation together to the Dominican Republic.

So the spasm of violence that left the Olathe couple dead Monday and their three children orphaned has left many who knew them in shock.

The couple, both 36, were shot inside their Olathe home Monday. Amy Mabion was pronounced dead at the scene. Philip Mabion died later at a hospital.

Olathe police described it as a “homicide/suicide” and said the investigation “at this point” indicates Philip Mabion shot his wife before turning the gun on himself. Police said they are awaiting final autopsy reports and a review by the district attorney.

The Mabions were the parents of two boys, ages 12 and 9, and a 6-year-old daughter, according to documents filed in the divorce case.

The couple were married Sept. 9, 2006, in Kansas City.

The ceremony was performed by his father, Raymond Mabion, pastor of Bethlehem Christian Assembly church in Kansas City, according to Jackson County marriage license records.

They renewed their vows in 2013, according to a Facebook post.

In 2013, Philip Mabion wrote a post on Facebook about an elaborate series of progressive birthday presents that began with a haircut, proceeded to a massage and a new outfit, and ended with her surprising him for dinner at Pierpont’s in Union Station.

“I look up and see my beautiful wife standing there in the best dress I’ve ever seen smiling at me. Best birthday ever :) I love you Amy!” he wrote.

Amy Mabion wished her husband a happy birthday in another Facebook post in 2015.

“I love living my life with you. I’m excited for this next year and all the happy things it holds. You’re my everything, and I especially want you to know that on your special day. Happy birthday!!! Love you so much!” she wrote.

Amy Mabion was described as “a sweetheart who lived for and loved her children.”

A GoFundMe account was set up to help with expenses for the couple’s three children.

“The Mabion children are safe and sound with Amy’s family,” a short description for the account reads.

The fund quickly surpassed its $25,000 goal. As of Wednesday afternoon, $46,000 had been raised toward a new goal of $60,000.

The principal at Mission Trail Middle School, where the oldest Mabion child attended school, sent a letter to parents “to share that one of our families has experienced a tragic loss” and offer support.

Philip Mabion was a former high school and college football standout. He was a tight end at Harmon High School in Kansas City, Kan., and a defensive star at Emporia State University. He helped lead the Hornets to their first NCAA Division II playoff game when he was a senior in 2003.

“The Emporia State Athletic Department is saddened by this terrible news,” Donald Weast, assistant athletic director for media relations, said on Tuesday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, and we would respect their request for privacy during this tragic time.”

Philip Mabion’s employment is listed online as Bethlehem Home Health Care. He was one of the organizers of the business, according to Missouri secretary of state records.

The business shares an address and phone number with the church where his father is pastor.

A man who answered the phone at the business and church on Wednesday said they had no comment “at this time.”

According to court records, there appeared to be some financial problems last year for the family.

Philip Mabion was named as a defendant in two lawsuits filed in Johnson County District Court.

In one, he was ordered to pay about $1,600 to a credit card company. In the other, he owed about $7,600 to Nebraska Furniture Mart, according to the court records.