Crime

July 21, 2017 8:32 PM

Man tells police his son was shot Friday on East Sixth Street in KC

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

A man called police Friday to report that his son had been shot in the 3800 block of East Sixth Street in northeast Kansas City.

The victim was shot about 8 p.m., according to authorities.

The suspect was described a slim black male in his 20s, about 5-foot-2, wearing a white tank top and a white T-shirt over his face. He was last seen on foot headed east on East Sixth Street, police said.

The motive for the shooting was not known. Police did not release the victim’s condition Friday evening.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

