Man charged with stealing 52 guns from KC pawn shop after arrest in North Carolina

A man arrested in North Carolina is charged with stealing more than 50 guns from a midtown Kansas City pawn shop.
Kameron M. Bynum, 22, is accused of burglarizing Smart Pawn at 63rd Street and Troost Avenue on May 13.
According to court documents filed in federal court in Kansas City, 52 handguns were taken in the burglary.
Bynum was linked to the break-in by DNA testing of clothing found in an alley near the pawn shop after the burglary, according to court documents.
The clothing matched the clothing the burglar was seen wearing in the pawn shop’s surveillance video, according to the documents.
The DNA found on the clothing reportedly was matched with a DNA sample of Bynum previously obtained by police in North Carolina.
Investigators also found that Bynum had been arrested by Kansas City police in 2016 for allegedly possessing illegal drugs.
They compared his photograph with surveillance footage from the pawn shop and found that two days before the burglary, Bynum was seen on pawn shop surveillance looking at firearms, court documents state.
Police in North Carolina reportedly found photos on Bynum’s Snapchat account showing him holding guns that resembled guns taken in the burglary.
One of the guns stolen in the Kansas City burglary was recovered by police in Washington, D.C., on June 21, according to the documents.
Bynum is currently in custody in Franklin County, N.C.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
