May 13, 2017 12:27 PM

Firearms stolen from KC pawn shop prompts reward offer by ATF, gun group

By Scott Canon

scanon@kcstar.com

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and gun trade association each offered a $5,000 reward in connection with an early morning burglary in Kansas City on Saturday.

An ATF news release said someone broke into Smart Pawn at 6301 Troost Avenue and stole “several” firearms sometime early Saturday.

The ATF said its $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in the burglary would be matched by another $5,000 from the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867) or by email at ATFTips@atf.gov, at its website or by texting 63975 using the code ATFKC.

The agency said the reward is part of a cooperative with the gun trade group involving thefts from federally licensed

retailers.

