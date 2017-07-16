KCPD officer shoots man firing into Westport crowd

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:03 Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting Pause 1:02 Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting 2:54 In 2010, burglars pulled off an "Ocean's 11" heist of a Plaza jewelry store 1:48 Search of Independence house for explosives turns up empty 2:18 Surveillance video shows toddler's abduction in Kansas City, Kan. 3:21 KCK Police Chief on how social media, KSHB helped in child abduction case 0:46 KSHB helicopter shows toddler in stolen car being rescued by KCK police officer 0:29 Stolen car towed from site 0:32 Investigators study scene after toddler is found safe in stolen car 2:28 Leavenworth County attorney discusses fatal officer-involved shooting Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The sound of gunshots woke Westport resident Patti Meier, who lives a block away from 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. In home security footage that she gave The Star permission to share, Meier heard more than a dozen gunshots in rapid succession around 2:48 a.m. Patti Meier

The sound of gunshots woke Westport resident Patti Meier, who lives a block away from 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. In home security footage that she gave The Star permission to share, Meier heard more than a dozen gunshots in rapid succession around 2:48 a.m. Patti Meier