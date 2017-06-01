Crime

June 01, 2017 6:51 AM

Woman fights for life after being shot during armed robbery in Westport

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

A woman was fighting for her life after being shot during a robbery early Thursday in Westport, police said.

Police received reports of the shooting about 2:10 a.m. near Westport Road and Broadway Boulevard.

Arriving officers spoke with the victim, who told them that she and her boyfriend were walking home from the area when they were approached by the robber.

The assailant took the victim’s phone and then shot her. The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

