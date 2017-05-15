Suspect in Austin’s bar shooting in Olathe gets preliminary hearing date

Adam Purinton, the man accused of killing an Indian national at an Olathe bar and grill in February, will have a preliminary hearing Sept. 18.
Purinton, 51, is charged with first-degree murder in the Feb. 22 shooting of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, a 32-year-old Garmin engineer who was in the country on a work visa. Purinton is also charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and wounding Alok Madasani, another 32-year-old engineer at Garmin, and 24-year-old Ian Grillot of Olathe.
At least one witness said Purinton yelled, “Get out of my country,” before opening fire at Austins Bar & Grill. Grillot was shot as he tried to apprehend the shooter.
Purinton was in Johnson County District Court on Monday. The judge set the date for his preliminary hearing.
Purinton remains in the Johnson County jail with bond set at $2 million.
The FBI is also investigating the case as a possible hate crime.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
Comments