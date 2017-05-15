Suspect in Austin’s bar shooting in Olathe gets preliminary hearing date

2:27 Community remembers Precious Doe on what would have been her 20th birthday Pause

0:28 Alleged intruder fatally shot in Kansas City

1:55 Kansas City's most wanted fugitives

3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope

1:17 Purinton makes first court appearance

0:59 Gun violence on the rise

1:02 Trauma surgeon describes wounds from different-sized weapons

2:48 Gunshot victim can still smell the gunpowder

1:13 Witness describes killing of Clint's Comics owner James Cavanaugh