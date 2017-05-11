Charges filed in Kansas City, Kan., triple homicide

A 28-year-old man was charged Thursday with fatally shooting three people Tuesday night in Kansas City, Kan.
Jason R. Tucker was charged in Wyandotte County District Court with one count each of capital murder, attempted burglary and violating an order of protection in connection with the triple homicide.
He is accused of killing Vincent Rocha, his wife, Bernadette Gosserand, both 47, and Rocha’s 26-year-old son, Jeremy Rocha.
Tucker is also charged with attempted capital murder for allegedly shooting Gosserand’s adult son.
A judge set Tucker’s bond at $1 million.
Under Kansas law, the killing of more than one person is among a handful of circumstances that qualify for capital murder. The charge carries a potential death sentence.
The victims were killed late Tuesday night inside their home in the 1900 block of South Boeke Street.
Three young children were in the home at the time of the killings, but they were not harmed.
Tucker was arrested later Tuesday night in a different area of Kansas City, Kan.
Authorities have not released a motive for the killings, but friends and family of the victims have said it stemmed from a domestic dispute.
Tucker appears to have a minimal criminal record.
He was prosecuted in 2013 for fleeing from police and child endangerment, according to Wyandotte County court records.
After pleading guilty, Tucker was placed on probation for a year, the records show.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
