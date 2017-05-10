KCK victims of triple homicide were ‘door-is-always-open kind of people’

Police arrested a man suspected of killing two men and a woman Tuesday night inside of a house on a dead-end street in Kansas City, Kan.
The three victims were shot about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of South Boeke Street.
Another man, who was wounded, went to a neighbor’s house to call for help. Three children were found unharmed in the house.
The suspect fled before police arrived, but officers later tracked him to the 3200 block of Waverly Avenue. He fled on foot, but was arrested after a search involving a police dog.
The wounded man told police that he had arrived at the home and was confronted by the suspect who struck him in the head. The suspect then shot the man in the back and fled. The victim passed out for an unknown amount of time before calling police, police said.
After he came to, the wounded man ran to a neighbor’s house and asked for help.
That neighbor, who did not want to give his name, said the man told him he had been shot, and said, “my babies are in the house, please get them.”
The neighbor said that before he could get to the house, police were arriving.
The one-story house at the end of the dead-end street was occupied by a couple in their 40s. Two younger men had moved in recently. One of them was a son of the woman and the other was the son of the man, according to neighbors.
Neighbors described the couple as friendly, helpful people.
“They were door-is-always-open kind of people,” one neighbor said. “They were just good people.”
Another neighbor said he was watching television and eating dinner Tuesday night when he heard four or five “booms” that sounded like gunshots.
When he looked outside, he said he saw a car speeding away.
He too, said the couple who lived there were good people and good neighbors.
“It’s really sad,” he said. “They were two innocent people in the wrong place.”
After police arrived Tuesday night, that neighbor said he could hear the children taken from the scene crying inside a police car as it drove past.
Police were not releasing the identities of the victims until family could be notified.
The Kansas City, Kan., Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the homicides and asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments