Records: Adrian Jones told Missouri investigators he was being abused

2:58 Brown recluse spider bite causes necrosis in man's leg Pause

2:08 Kansas business owner gives pet names to burglars caught on camera

2:12 Racial slurs painted on storefront of Blue Springs barber shop

1:28 KCK Police searching for suspect in triple homicide

2:49 Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain

0:52 Five things to know about the KCK triple homicide

1:28 Adrian Jones' sister Keiona Doctor speaks after their father is sentenced

2:40 Adrian Jones' grandma reacts to Michael Jones' sentence to life in prison

3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope