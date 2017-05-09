Crime

May 09, 2017 11:25 PM

Triple homicide shooting reported Tuesday night in KCK

By Matt Campbell

Kansas City, Kan., police on Tuesday night were working what Police Chief Terry Zeigler said was a triple homicide.

The incident was reported at 10:20 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Boeke Street.

A dispatcher said the incident was a shooting. Police officers were seen concentrating their investigation at a house in that block.

A media report said two men and one woman were killed and another man was injured.

About 11:50 p.m., Zeigler tweeted that a suspect in the incident was in custody.

No other details were immediately available.

