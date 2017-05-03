‘Career offender’ faces new charges in Jimmy Johns robbery caught on video

A Kansas City man suspected in last week’s Jimmy Johns robbery — caught on video that was seen by people around the world — now faces several new charges, according to federal prosecutors.
A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted Terry K. Rayford, 54, on charges of armed robbery, carjacking and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Rayford is accused of sticking up the Jimmy Johns at 39th and Broadway on April 26.
Surveillance video of the robbery, which shows a Jimmy Johns employee act surprisingly calm for having a handgun pointed in his face, attracted international attention over the following days.
Rayford was arrested during a traffic stop the day after the robbery, when a retired Kansas City police major spotted Rayford in Independence and told local police that he recognized Rayford from the video. Police allegedly found two handguns in the vehicle Rayford was driving.
According to court documents, Rayford has multiple felony convictions for first-degree armed robbery and was initially charged in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Rayford was on parole when police arrested him and allegedly told investigators that he had stolen both guns from his crack cocaine supplier, to whom he owed money.
Rayford is also accused of stealing, at gunpoint, a 1998 Ford Econoline E350 van the same day as the robbery, according to court documents.
If convicted on any of the firearms charges, Rayford faces a long prison sentence.
Being a felon in possession of a firearm could bring Rayford a 15-year sentence because his prior convictions qualify him as a career offender, according to prosecutors. The new firearms charges carry mandatory minimums of seven years and 25 years, to be sentenced consecutively.
The Jimmy Johns employee, in interviews last week with several news outlets, rendered his own verdict on the robbery.
“It was amateur hour,” he told TMZ.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
