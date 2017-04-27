Surveillance video shows man pointing handgun at face of Jimmy Johns clerk

Police released surveillance video Thursday of a robbery at a Kansas City Jimmy Johns showing a man pointing a handgun at the face of an employee.
The man entered the Jimmy Johns at 39th and Broadway about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. He ordered a sandwich and as he stepped forward to pay, he pulled a handgun from the front pocket of his hooded sweatshirt.
The man in the video cocked his gun and then waived and pointed the gun at the employee behind the cash register. After the Jimmy Johns employee removed a glove on his left hand, the man then pointed the gun at another employee and said something before pointing the gun to the face of the employee at the register.
As the employee pulled the cash from the register, the robber said something as he waved and pointed his gun at the other employee. The robber then held the gun to the employee’s face as he gathered the money and handed it over. The robber then took the money and left.
The surveillance video released by police did not include audio.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
