Suspect in KC Jimmy John’s robbery faces federal gun charge

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:28 Man shoves handgun into face of Jimmy John's employee Pause 2:49 Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain 2:44 Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction 2:20 Grandma of KCK boy fed to pigs recites a message she wrote to her grandson 3:46 Kansas City police seek tips in string of burglaries in Crossroads 3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope 1:26 Raw video: Purinton makes court appearance in Olathe 0:58 Five things to know about Mark Allen Keeney 2:39 Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on new QB Patrick Mahomes 1:00 Five things to know about new Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Police are asking for help identifying a man who shoved a handgun into the face of a Jimmy John's employee during a robbery at a Kansas City sandwich shop. Kansas City Police Department