Suspect in KC Jimmy John’s robbery faces federal gun charge

Federal prosecutors on Friday filed a firearms charge against a man suspected in this week’s robbery of a Jimmy John’s in Kansas City.
Terry K. Rayford, 54, faces one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Independence police arrested Rayford on Thursday after a retired police official said he recognized Rayford from surveillance video of the robbery that had been widely circulated by news media.
The video attracted intense attention, providing a clear view of the robbery at the Jimmy John’s at 39th and Broadway about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. Many who viewed the video noted the apparently calm response of the Jimmy John’s employee who stripped off his golves and handed over the money while the robber brandished a gun in his face.
Rayford is charged in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City. Prosecutors accused him of possessing a Witness-P .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun and a Jimenez 9 mm semi-automatic handgun Thursday when he was arrested during a traffic stop.
Rayford has multiple felony convictions for first-degree armed robbery. He was on parole when police arrested him and seized the handguns.
According to court documents, a retired Kansas City police major spotted Rayford about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, driving near U.S. 40 and Crysler Avenue in Independence. The retired major told local police that he recognized Rayford from the robbery video on the news.
Independence police stopped Rayford’s vehicle and ordered him to get out before finding the .45-caliber handgun on the driver’s side floorboard. Officers arrested Rayford and had his vehicle towed.
During a later search of the vehicle, authorities found the 9 mm handgun in the back pouch of the front passenger seat.
According to prosecutors, Rayford told investigators that he had stolen both guns from his crack cocaine supplier, to whom he owed money.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
