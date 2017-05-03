Reward offered in attempted drowning of dog at Longview Lake

A $5,000 reward is being offered to find who left a dog to drown at Longview Lake last week.
The shepherd-lab mix, who has been named Deputy, was found caked in mud last Friday chained to a cinder block on the shore of the lake in Jackson County.
On Wednesday, officials with PETA announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction on animal cruelty charges.
“This dog was abandoned and left to die as Longview Lake’s rising waters threatened to drown him,” said PETA vice president Colleen O’Brien. “PETA urges anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately so that whoever abandoned this dog to die can be held accountable.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Tonya Hampton with Jackson County Animal Control at 913-475-6164.
Deputy is now being cared for at Great Plains SPCA.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
