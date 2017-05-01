Crime

May 01, 2017 2:36 PM

Dog tied to cinder block and left to drown at Longview Lake is now recovering

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

A dog was rescued from the Longview Lake shoreline Friday after he was found chained to a cinder block.

Officials with Great Plains SPCA said they think the shepherd-lab mix was left to drown.

He was caked in mud when he was found Friday morning.

“There is no doubt this was intentional,” said Tonya Hampton, an animal control officer and Great Plains SPCA employee.

The dog, who is believed to be 5 to 7 years old, is now being called Deputy.

He is being cared for at Great Plains SPCA’s Independence location.

Anyone with information about who may have left him at the lake is asked to call 913-475-6164.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Ian Grillot honored as American Hero for intervening in Olathe shooting at Austins

Ian Grillot honored as American Hero for intervening in Olathe shooting at Austins 2:07

Ian Grillot honored as American Hero for intervening in Olathe shooting at Austins
Man shoves handgun into face of Jimmy John's employee 1:28

Man shoves handgun into face of Jimmy John's employee
Kansas City police seek tips in string of burglaries in Crossroads 3:46

Kansas City police seek tips in string of burglaries in Crossroads

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos