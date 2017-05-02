KC family grieves 18-year-old woman killed in ‘senseless shooting’

Family members grieving for an 18-year-old woman killed in a shooting Sunday night in Kansas City say she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Isabell Addison was in a car stopped at a red light near Swope Parkway and Cleveland Avenue about 9:30 p.m. when someone in another vehicle shot her, according to police.
Addison’s aunt, Angie Gonzalez, said Addison’s sister witnessed the shooting.
“Unfortunately, her sister was following her home, right behind in another car, and saw the whole thing, in front of her eyes,” Gonzalez said.
Kansas City police took one person into custody after the shooter’s vehicle sped away from the scene and wrecked into another vehicle.
Prosecutors have not announced any charges in the case.
Addison came from a single-parent home and did not have life insurance, so relatives are raising money for her funeral expenses. Her father, Michael Addison, has set up a GoFundMe account, on Monday writing: “My baby was (taken) from us last night in senseless shooting.”
Family members are organizing a taco dinner fundraiser Thursday in Kansas City, Kan.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
