Victim in Sunday night homicide in KC identified as 18-year-old woman

Kansas City police have identified the victim in a homicide Sunday night as 18-year-old Isabell Adison.
Adison was in a car stopped at a red light near Swope Parkway and Cleveland Avenue when someone in another vehicle shot her, according to police.
Officers were called to the scene about 9:30 p.m. after someone reported a vehicle wreck.
Witnesses said the vehicle Adison was in was westbound and stopped at a red light when another vehicle pulled up and an occupant started firing shots. The suspect vehicle then sped away westbound on Swope and struck a vehicle at Swope and Benton Boulevard.
An occupant of the vehicle that was struck by the suspect vehicle was transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
Adison was declared dead at the scene.
An occupant of the suspect vehicle was taken into custody.
Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments