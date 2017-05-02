Sentencing postponed for father of tortured boy whose body was fed to pigs

2:49 Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain Pause

1:28 Man shoves handgun into face of Jimmy John's employee

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

1:56 Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon signs sex trafficking law

3:05 Tillerson: the 'utmost mission' is defeating ISIS

3:50 Defendant in deaths of six firefighters in 1988 resentenced, will soon be released

1:20 Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn

5:32 New motion for KCK man's exoneration reveals possible legal misconduct

1:44 From high school dropout to college track star