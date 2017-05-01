Shootings lead to vehicle crashes two days in a row in Kansas City

For the second day in a row, a drive-by shooting in Kansas City turned into a motor vehicle accident.
Police were called about 3:20 p.m. Monday to 63rd and Olive streets on a shooting. A man in his mid-20s was driving west on 63rd Street when he was shot by an occupant of a light-colored compact vehicle. After being shot, the victim crashed into a pole. A female passenger then drove him to a hospital in serious condition. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
About 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to what was initially reported as an injury crash near Swope Parkway and Cleveland Avenue. The call was then upgraded to a shooting.
Witnesses said the victim’s vehicle was westbound and stopped at a red light when another vehicle pulled up and an occupant started firing shots. The suspect vehicle then sped away westbound on Swope and struck a vehicle at Swope and Benton Boulevard.
The shooting victim was declared dead at the scene. An occupant of the suspect vehicle was taken into custody.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
