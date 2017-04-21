Authorities looking for man suspected of killing KCK woman

Authorities were searching for a Kansas City, Kan., man accused of killing the sister of a 10-year-old girl kidnapped and slain 18 years ago.
Emenencio C. Lansdown was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm in connection with the death of Casey Eaton of Kansas City, Kan.
Eaton was fatally shot late Wednesday night in the 900 block of Kansas Avenue, less than a block from a playground at 10th Street and Kansas Avenue dedicated to her sister, Pamela Butler.
Pamela was kidnapped and killed in 1999.
Lansdown is not currently in custody, authorities said. U.S. Marshals and the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force are asking for the public’s help in locating him.
Lansdown was last seen in the Armourdale area of Kansas City, Kan., on Wednesday evening. He is white, 5-foot-9, 130 pounds with a shaved head and blue eyes. He has multiple tattoos, including “Cassie” on the side of his neck and a skull on his upper back.
Authorities said Lansdown should be considered armed and dangerous.
Eaton, 34, was a teenager in 1999 when her 10-year-old baby sister “Pammy” was grabbed by a stranger and thrown into his pickup truck.
As the kidnapper sped away, Eaton ran after the truck screaming for help.
The man got away, and Pammy’s body was later found in Grain Valley.
The man who took her, Keith D. Nelson, was convicted in federal court and sentenced to death.
Anyone with information about Lansdown is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the U.S. Marshals Service at 913-551-6727.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
