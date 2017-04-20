‘Going to prison for the rest of my life’: Jury hears words of man accused of sodomy

Jacob Ewing sat rigidly, in a blue tie, white shirt and black slacks, as his defense attorney delivered a vigorous speech Thursday morning to 12 jurors — seven women, five men — exhorting them to find her client innocent of sodomizing and fondling a 13-year-old girl.
“The question you have to ask yourself is, ‘Is this girl credible?’ ” said Ewing’s attorney, Kathleen Ambrosio.
Ewing is charged with aggravated criminal sodomy and indecent liberties, crimes that carry mandatory life sentences, said Jacqie Spradling, the prosecutor in the case. A little before noon, the jurors filed into their deliberation room. They had been instructed that whether Ewing knew her age or not, if he had sex with the alleged victim, the law states he should be found guilty.
The case drew media attention because it divided this small Kansas community so deeply that attorneys had trouble finding impartial jurors, with some residents seeming to cast blame on the alleged victim.
The charges stem from an alleged incident between late February and late May 2014. Ewing allegedly drove the young girl he reportedly had been flirting with to a cemetery more than 10 miles from the child’s home, asked her or forced her out of the car and sodomized her.
The alleged victim testified that she remembered hearing animals chittering in the darkness, according to both attorneys.
The girl said she felt immobilized by Ewing during the assault, Spradling reminded the jurors in her closing argument.
Though Ambrosio called into question the girl’s slightly varying accounts of the night (she said there was a white-picket fence, but it’s wrought-iron; she couldn’t recall what she was wearing; she couldn’t identify the paving of the road to the cemetery), Spradling said forgetting what she called insignificant details is common in sexual assault victims.
“You tell me what you were wearing three years ago,” she said to the jurors.
The significant details are the ones that can’t be forgotten, Spradling said, repeating the words of a psychologist who testified earlier this week.
The alleged victim remembered key details of the attack — “in the cemetery at night, and she heard animal sounds,” Spradling said. “Why would she make this up?”
Ambrosio presented the argument that the girl invented the allegations to help another alleged victim of Ewing. The two alleged victims began communicating in 2016.
However, in 2014, the alleged victim in this week’s case talked about having sex with Ewing, Spradling and Ambrosio said, long before contact was made by the other victim.
Ewing faces four other rape charges and one attempted rape charge. None of those alleged victims are minors, Spradling said.
Both attorneys highlighted the fact that Ewing deleted messages from his social media accounts during the time of the alleged crime.
But some messages remained. Spradling showed a photo of Ewing, his face hovering over a table, exhaling a cloud of smoke. Ewing sent the photo to the 13-year-old. At another time, he sent a message asking why she is “so damn pretty,” Spradling said.
After the alleged incident, a friend wrote to Ewing, warning him that the girl was 13. He wrote back, “I thought she was 17,” a statement used by Spradling as a sign that he had committed the crime.
“That’s not an admission,” Ambrosio countered. “The state wants to suggest to you he didn’t deny it, so he must have done it.”
Spradling split her closing argument, bookending Ambrosio’s hourlong plea for exoneration, during which she warned the jurors that Spradling would present Ewing’s letters and phone conversations from jail.
“Guess what: I don’t get a chance to respond,” Ambrosio said.
She didn’t, but she shook her head from her seat as Spradling presented for the first time during the trial the letters and a recorded phone call.
“I’m probably going to be in here a long time,” Ewing’s voice said on the recording. And in letters, he wrote: “I have the mindset that I’ll never see outside of here again.” And “22 and going to prison for the rest of my life.” And a mumbled agreement with a relative who expressed hope for a hung jury.
“Those are not the words of a person who has not committed a crime,” Spradling said. “They are the words of someone who would like to get away with it.”
Ambrosio, as she neared the end of her allotted time, spoke softly and quietly to the jurors.
“There are too many questions, too many contradictions, and there is too little proof,” she said. “You have to go back and parse through all this and decide the fate of someone accused of terrible crime. Before you lay those consequences at his feet, you better make sure it’s right.”
Comments