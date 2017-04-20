Melinda Henneberger: In Holton sodomy case, town rallies around ‘nice guy’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:32 Meet Kansas City's American Ninja Warriors Pause 1:35 Video shows man shoving airline employee at KCI 1:24 Royals manager Ned Yost on Jason Vargas' dominant start 17:21 NFL Draft preview: Chiefs' needs and potential targets 1:35 Recommendations to address chronic violence in KC unveiled 0:58 Raw video: Accident site where West Platte coach was killed 0:39 When Eric Stonestreet met Tristan during the 2016 Big Slick event 0:45 Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth' 3:17 70-year-old Rich Talavera is an 'American Ninja Warrior' 1:40 Series of crashes on sharp I-70 curve in KCK captured on camera Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A jury in Holton, Kan., reached a verdict Thursday in the trial of Jacob Ewing, who faced charges of sodomizing and fondling a 13-year-old girl. Chris Ochsner cochsner@kcstar.com