Guilty plea in Leawood wreck that killed elderly couple on their way to church

An Independence man has pleaded guilty to causing a Leawood traffic crash that killed an elderly couple on their way to church.
Harold Benton Cyphers III pleaded guilty in Johnson County District Court to two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of Donna Manning, 69, and her 71-year-old husband, William Manning.
The crash occurred last July 3 at 119th Street and State Line Road.
Cyphers, 37, was driving under the influence when he ran a red light and his vehicle collided with the Overland Park couple’s car. They were heading to a nearby church when the wreck occurred.
Cyphers also pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of identity theft and possession of methamphetamine.
As part of a plea agreement, attorneys will recommend a prison sentence of 14 years and seven months in prison.
Sentencing for Cyphers is scheduled for May 23.
