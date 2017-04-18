Blue Springs man charged with sexually abusing teen was once a Boy Scout troop leader

The Boy Scouts of America’s regional council in Kansas City released a statement Tuesday distancing itself from a former troop leader charged with sexually abusing a teenage boy.
James R. Green Jr., 52, of Blue Springs, was charged Saturday with six counts of second-degree statutory sodomy for alleged sex acts about a dozen years ago with a then-16-year-old boy.
Green is accused of sexually assaulting a Smithville High School student in 2005 and carrying on a sexual relationship with him. Police also are investigating allegations that in recent months, Green had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old Blue Springs boy.
Green was placed on administrative leave from his job as a teacher and coach at Northgate Middle School in the North Kansas City School District after he was charged.
On Tuesday, reports surfaced that Green was a former troop leader for the Boy Scouts Heart of America Council in Kansas City.
Kenn Miller, the council’s scout executive and CEO, said Green has not been involved with the council for years but was still prohibited from any future participation in the Scouting program, including as an adult volunteer.
“The behavior included in these allegations is abhorrent and runs counter to everything for which the Boy Scouts of America stands,” Miller said in a statement. “While this individual has not been involved in our programs for many years, upon learning of these reports we took immediate action to prohibit him from any future participation in the Scouting program, which includes serving as an adult volunteer of the BSA.
“Nothing is more important than the safety of our youth members. The BSA is outraged there have been times when Scouts were abused, and we sincerely apologize to victims and their families.”
According to court documents, Green told Blue Springs police that he has had a sexual relationship with another boy under the age of 18 and that he has secretly filmed boys in locker rooms at various schools where he has worked.
The FBI Kansas City Child Exploitation Task Force and the Blue Springs Police Department are currently investigating allegations of sexual exploitation of children by Green.
The FBI has set up a hotline for possible other victims — 816-805-5138.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments