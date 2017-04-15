KC area teacher, 52, charged with six counts of sodomy involving then-16-year-old boy

A Blue Springs man and area teacher was charged Saturday with multiple felony counts for alleged sexual acts with a then-16-year-old boy a dozen years ago.
Jackson County prosecutors charged James R. Green Jr., 52, who is a teacher and coach at Northgate Middle School in the North Kansas City School District, with six counts of second-degree statutory sodomy.
According to court documents, Green told Blue Springs police that he has had a sexual relationship with another boy under the age of 18 and that he has secretly filmed boys in locker rooms at various schools where he has worked.
Green was taken into custody Friday afternoon after going to his second job at Kauffman Stadium, according to court records.
The North Kansas City School District said in a statement that it had placed Green on administrative leave.
“We are told that there is an ongoing investigation into the matter, and North Kansas City Schools is fully cooperating with our partners in law enforcement to ensure the safety of our students,” the district said.
According to court documents:
The victim, now 27, was a student at Smithville High School when he was sexually assaulted by Green starting in 2005. Green at the time was a Blue Springs South High School teacher and swim coach.
Some of the assaults occurred in Green’s home, which was across the street from an elementary school in Blue Springs.
The victim, who went to Blue Springs police on April 6, said Green first touched him after driving to his home one night and giving him a pair of Nike Shocks athletic shoes.
He said that Green gave him a camera for his computer and that he and Green exchanged explicit photos and videos. Green later gave him a cell phone and a car, and hired him to mow Green’s yard and do other landscaping work as a pretext to “hang out.”
The victim told a detective that he and Green had engaged in oral and anal sex multiple times.
As he got older, the man told police, he stopped meeting Green and ignored Green’s attempts to speak with him.
But Green began contacting him again on Facebook a few years ago using an alias, “Matt Black,” the man told police. He said he again told Green to leave him alone.
On April 13, a Blue Springs detective learned that a Kansas City detective assigned to the FBI’s Cyber Crimes Task Force also was investigating Green, in this case for his alleged involvement with a 16-year-old Blue Springs boy.
In September 2016, the Blue Springs boy told police, Green approached him online, claiming to be a teen himself. He eventually identified himself as Green, the boy’s former computer tech teacher.
Green sent “sexy underwear and shirts” to the teen and asked the boy to send photos of himself wearing the underwear. Eventually the two began exchanging photos.
The Blue Springs boy told police that he had had a sexual relationship with Green in recent months. The boy’s last contact with Green was on Wednesday, according to court documents.
Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bond for Green and say the investigation is continuing.
Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @KatyBergen
