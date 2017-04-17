FBI announces hotline for possible victims of North KC teacher charged with sex crimes

The FBI has set up a hotline for possible victims of a North Kansas City teacher accused of engaging in sexual acts with underage boys in incidents going back more than a decade.
James R. Green, 52, a teacher and coach at Northgate Middle School in the North Kansas City School District, was arrested and charged last week with six counts of second-degree statutory sodomy. Known to many as Russell Green, the teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a student in 2005 and carrying on a sexual relationship with him, and more recently with a 16-year-old Blue Springs boy.
On Monday, the FBI said its Kansas City Child Exploitation Task Force has joined Blue Springs police in investigating allegations against Green and that it set up a hotline number for anyone to call if they have information about the case or possible victims.
The hotline number, 816-805-5138, is staffed by members of the FBI’s task force.
Green is charged in Jackson County Court and is in custody at the Jackson County jail with bond set at $100,000.
According to court documents, Green told Blue Springs police that he has had a sexual relationship with a boy under the age of 18 and that he has secretly filmed boys in locker rooms at various schools where he has worked.
Green was taken into custody Friday afternoon after going to his second job at Kauffman Stadium, according to court records.
The North Kansas City School District said in a statement that it had placed Green on administrative leave.
“North Kansas City Schools identifies the safety and security of our students as our highest priority,” the statement said.
“To that end, the district has board policies and procedures in place that prohibit inappropriate communications between staff and students. The district was recently made aware of alleged violations of such policy concerning Russell Green. He was placed on administrative leave at that time. We are told that there is an ongoing investigation into the matter, and North Kansas City Schools is fully cooperating with our partners in law enforcement to ensure the safety of our students.”
