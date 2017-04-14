‘Miracle in the making’: Wounded Independence police officer released from hospital

In what one doctor called a “miracle in the making,” an Independence police officer who was shot in the head last month has been released from the hospital.
Officer Thomas Wagstaff was shot and critically injured March 29 while responding to a home invasion robbery.
On Friday, officials at Centerpoint Medical Center said Wagstaff has been moved to a long-term rehabilitation facility.
“In my 30+ years as a physician, I’ve yet to see such a remarkable recovery — truly a miracle in the making,” neurosurgeon Roger Ray said in a written release.
The statement said Wagstaff still has a “long road” to recovery and expressed confidence “that he will continue to make improvements and we will be by his side throughout his journey.”
“We thank the community, the Independence Police Department and the support from around the nation that has helped to support this family and our first responders,” the hospital’s statement said.
Four men are charged in connection to the robbery where Wagstaff, a 15-year veteran officer, was shot.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
